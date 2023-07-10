Want to be a K-pop idol? Mnet opens global audition for ‘I-LAND 2’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The girl group that will be formed in 'I-LAND 2' will debut under WAKEONE Entertainment, the agency that handles Kep1er and ZeroBaseOne

MANILA, Philippines – Are you dreaming of becoming a K-pop idol? Mnet has made an exciting announcement: the second season of the reality audition series I-LAND is in the works!

Mnet announced on Monday, July 10, that they’re now ready to shine the spotlight on a new K-pop act.

“A groundbreaking adventure begins,” the show’s teaser said. “Ready to be the biggest K-pop girl group of 2024?”

The audition is open to girls born before January 1, 2011, and of any nationality. To apply, aspiring idols are required to submit three one-minute videos showcasing their abilities: a self-introduction, a vocal or rap performance, and a dance routine.

Aspirants can send their applications online through the I-LAND website from July 10 to August 6.

Those who will be chosen to join I-LAND 2 will participate in a series of training and challenges. In a press release, Mnet teased that they’ve prepared a lot for the show’s second season: “We spent a lot of effort and time to further advance our unique format of I-LAND 2, and we will return with new tries and show designs.”

Only those who will succeed I-LAND 2 will get to debut as a new girl group under WAKEONE Entertainment – the agency that also handles K-pop groups Kep1er and ZEROBASEONE.

I-LAND 2 is expected to air in the first half of 2024, but a final release date has yet to be announced.

I-LAND is a survival talent competition series that takes viewers on a journey of the creation process of the next generation of K-pop groups. It was nominated in the 2021 International Emmy Awards for the Non-Scripted Entertainment Category.

Its first season, which aired from June to September 2020, formed the seven-piece boy group ENHYPEN. –with additional reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.