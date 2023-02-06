Gov’t to investigate ENHYPEN security check incident at NAIA

Videos circulating on social media show an unidentified female employee visibly giggling while doing a body-search on the members

MANILA, Philippines – The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) is currently investigating the alleged unprofessional behavior of airport employees during the departure of K-pop boy group ENHYPEN.

The statement released on Monday, February 6, came hours after fans of the group took to social media to express their anger at employees of Ninoy Aquino Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, noting their behavior towards the ENHYPEN members as they went through security screening.

Filipino ENGENEs slam the Manila International Airport Authority after an airport staff was shown to be giggling while patting down members of ENHYPEN during a security check as the group flew back to South Korea after their ‘Manifesto’ concert at NAIA on Sunday, February 5. pic.twitter.com/BjYnVARItF — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) February 6, 2023

Videos circulating on social media show an unidentified female employee visibly giggling while doing a body-search on the members. Fans said that the incident violated MIAA’s no-contact security protocols, which said that pat downs are only done under “exceptional cases.”

Other videos also caught other airport staff taking videos of the group’s members, which fans pointed out was a violation of the etiquette guidelines posted by ENHYPEN’s agency BELIFT LAB, which stated that recording at airport security checkpoints was not allowed.

OTS said that they were aware of the videos that “allegedly exhibited unprofessional behavior and the unwarranted filming during the conduct of security screening procedures.”

They added that they are in the process of determining the “extent of violation committed based on existing rules and security screening protocols if any, and impose appropriate administrative sanctions, should it be necessary.”

OTS also reiterated that unauthorized filming during security screening checkpoints is not allowed. “Rest assured that the OTS shall never tolerate any unprofessional behavior towards the riding public,” they said.

In the comments section, fans also raised other concerns during the security check, such as airport personnel secretly filming the artists’ private information, and unnecessarily touching the passengers’ bodies without using any equipment specialized for security checkpoints. Several comments also read that no proper apology was given to the passengers for the incident, despite the problems being caused mainly by airport personnel.

ENHYPEN wrapped on Sunday, February 5, their sold-out three-night MANIFESTO concert in Manila. The seven-member group is known for their hits “FEVER,” “Drunk-Dazed,” and “Polaroid Love.” – Rappler.com