SHINee’s Choi Minho says it’s destiny to reunite with Filipino SHAWOLs in solo fan meeting

Minho also promises Filipino fans that he'll come back with his SHINee members next time: 'Let's meet again'

For SHAWOLs, Choi Minho is best known for two things: his competitiveness and as SHINee’s “flaming charisma.” And those two traits were really evident at his solo fan meeting on Saturday, January 28, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The idol-actor opened the two-hour show with his dynamic performance of “Heartbreak,” a track from his debut mini-album Chase, which was released in December 2022.

“Hello, Philippines! Long time no see,” he told the crowd.

SHINee’s Flaming Charisma is here! 🔥



WATCH: Choi Minho opens his solo fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena with “Heartbreak.” #SHINeeMinhoinManila2023 | via @ysa_abad pic.twitter.com/0KabxqgShK — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 28, 2023

The attendees also replied with a resounding “yes” when Minho asked them if they missed him. “I miss you, too. Guys, you made me feel that it’s such good news that I came back so quickly.”

Minho’s last visit to the Philippines was in 2017 when his group SHINee performed in the One K Global Peace Concert. The 2023 BEST CHOI’S MINHO LUCKY CHOI’S fan meeting marked as the artist’s first visit to the country in six years and his first solo event in the Philippines.

“The last time I came to the Philippines was so long ago. And that time, I was with SHINee. We were here. And finally, being here after a long time is making my heart flutter,” he said. “I think it is destiny that we meet here today.”

Minho added that he’s “very glad” that Manila is the first country he visited after his fan meeting in Seoul.

“While I was preparing for [this fan meeting], I was very nervous. But also excited at the same time to show you all these.”

In between his performances, Minho also energetically participated in the games and challenges prepared during the meeting. “I’m confident I could do any mission prepared today,” he said.

For one of his missions, Minho is tasked to dance Pandanggo while wearing a Barong Tagalog. He earlier asked Filipino Shawols if he looks good in a Barong Tagalog. #SHINeeMinhoinManila2023 #MinhoOurChoicein2023 #LuckyChoisPH | via @ysa_abad pic.twitter.com/6MO9z7eaMF — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 28, 2023

For one of his missions, Minho was asked to dance the pandanggo while wearing a Barong Tagalog. “It feels really special for me. It’s such an honor to wear this,” he said.

He also prepared a special performance for his “Heartbreaker” song that is only exclusive to his Filipino SHAWOLs and also participated in the trending dance challenge of Sarah Geronimo’s “Dati-Dati.”

Minho, who made his debut in 2008 as an idol, has also ventured into acting. Some of his most notable works include To The Beautiful You, Hwarang, and The Fabulous.

And on Saturday’s fan meeting, he treated attendees with his acting prowess as he reenacted some famous scenes from dramas Alchemy of Souls and Descendants of the Sun.

Make way for actor Minho!



For the next segment, he’ll be recreating some K-Drama scenes. Here, he’s channeling Yoo Si-jin from “Descendants of the Sun.” #SHINeeMinhoinManila2023 #MinhoOurChoicein2023 #LuckyChoisPH | via @ysa_abad pic.twitter.com/OytS3MakMK — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 28, 2023

Several lucky SHAWOLs also had the chance to interact with him onstage for some fun games. Other fans also received some unreleased photo cards.

Minho also performed three more of his solo tracks – “I’m Home,” “Runway,” and “Chase” – before thanking his fans for the continuous support to his career.

“First of all, thanks to all of you guys, I got to make this first solo album. It’s possible because of you. And I feel really good that I get to come here in the Philippines and perform it in person,” he said.

Minho also surprised fans when he performed a SHINee medley with “Atlantis,” “Don’t Call Me,” “Kiss Kiss,” and “CØDE.”

After that number, a fan held up a banner that read “We want SHINee World Concert in Philippines.” To which Minho gave a positive response.

“I will make sure that I will come with my members next time… Let’s meet again,” he said.

The singer-actor also shared that the show was an “unforgettable memory” for him. “I think I get the luckiest and happiest when I get to go to distances to meet the people I love, like you,” he told Filipino SHAWOLs. – Rappler.com