Going to the Asia Artist Awards 2023 on December 14? Here are some reminders!

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From the program schedule and transportation details, to things you should bring, here's what you should take note of for AAA 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Some of the biggest names in the South Korean entertainment industry are coming together for the upcoming Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2023 on December 14 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Dubbed as Asia’s Oscars and Grammy Awards, the AAAs fetes Asian artists who’ve done outstanding work in television, film, and music in the region. As this is the first time for the Philippines to host the prestigious awarding ceremony, several local celebrities will also grace the event.

Co-hosting the AAA 2023 are the Asia Artist Awards Organizing Committee, TONZ Entertainment, StarNews Korea, and local organizer PULP Live World. In an earlier press release, PULP Media expressed their desire for this year’s edition to be “the grandest and most talked about season of Asia Artist Awards since its inception.”

Now that AAA 2023 are just few days away, we’ve rounded up some reminders for fans going to the event:

Lineup

Over 45 acts — ranging from veteran South Korean actors and actresses, powerhouse K-pop groups, celebrities from Japan and China, and stars from the Philippines — are confirmed to grace the event.

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Kang Daniel, and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin will be the MCs for the show.

Among the K-pop groups included in the lineup are LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, Stray Kids, and The Boyz. As for the actors, Ahn Hyo-seop, EXO’s Suho, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Seon-ho, and Lee Jun-ho are some of those confirmed attending the AAA 2023.

Meanwhile, Filipino artists HORI7ON, SB19, Ben&Ben, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco will also be at the ceremony.

Program schedule

According to the AAA 2023 official website, the red carpet starts at 12:30 pm, while the awards show will begin promptly at 3 pm.

It remains unclear how long the awarding ceremony will be but PULP, through previous social media posts and notes on their website, said that it might last more than five hours. Attendees were advised to expect the show to end by 10 pm. Note that there are also performances and speeches during the awarding proper.

Fan community platform Weverse also shared that they’ll provide approximately 10 hours of live footage from the red carpet to the main awards ceremony of AAA 2023. Do note that this live streaming is only available for viewers in South Korea. As of writing, there are no details yet as to whether the AAA 2023 will also be live streamed in other countries. Attendees inside the arena are also not allowed to live record the show.

'2023 AAA'(2023 아시아 아티스트 어워즈 인 필리핀) 전체 출연진 라인업을 공개합니다.



[MC]



강다니엘, 성한빈, 장원영



[가수]



권은비, 김재중, 뉴진스, 더보이즈, 드림캐쳐, 딘딘, 라필루스, 루네이트, 르세라핌, 벤앤벤, 보이넥스트도어, 사쿠라자카46, 세븐틴 부석순, 스테이씨, 스트레이키즈,… pic.twitter.com/iiPc6HhOUl — Weverse (@weverseofficial) December 7, 2023

As for the possible winners, AAA hasn’t shared a list of nominees yet. But based on their previous ceremonies, some of the awards they often give out are: Actor of the Year, Performance of the Year, Stage of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Singer of the Year, Best Artist Award, Asia Celebrity Award, Rookie of the Year, and Best Icon Award.

Tickets

Tickets for the AAA 2023 were made available starting November 12, 12 pm via the website pulptickets.com. PULP said that fans can secure their tickets “as long as there are tickets left.”

Check out our exclusive video walkthrough for the PULP Tickets site to ensure you're prepped for the big launch. Dive into seamless ticket booking and event excitement! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QZHrfit08n — PULP Tickets (@pulptickets) October 28, 2023

Ticket prices are as follows:

LBA VIP: P25,000 (with raffle entry to red carpet event)

LBA Premium: P20,500

LBB VIP: P17,500

LBB Premium: P15,500

LBB Regular: P13,500

UBA Premium: P11,500

UBB Premium: P7,500

UBB Regular: P6,500

UBC Premium: P4,500

UBC Regular: P3,500

UBC Generic: P3,000

Only attendees aged 10 years old and above and fully-vaccinated can attend the show. All minors aged 14 years old and below should be accompanied by a fully-vaccinated parent/guardian with a ticket for the same section. Attendees who are minors, pregnant women, and persons with disability should also submit a waiver.

According to PULP Tickets, all e-tickets will be dispatched to the buyers’ respective PULP Tickets accounts by December 9.

Additionally, the announcement of RED CARPET WINNERS will also be posted on the same date.



We appreciate your understanding and patience in this matter. Thank you for your continued support. — PULP Tickets (@pulptickets) November 30, 2023

These e-tickets, whether printed out or saved on a mobile device, will be presented alongside a valid ID for ticket verification during the actual show.

Meanwhile, PULP will also be announcing the winners for red carpet access on December 9.

Transportation

PULP harnessed Tridem Tours as the official shuttle service for AAA 2023.

Only ticket holders for AAA 2023 can avail of a shuttle ticket. Proof of ticket ownership will be required in order to book a shuttle via the Tridem Tours website. Booking for shuttle tickets will only be until December 10.

AAA 2023 PARKING PASS details are now up onhttps://t.co/g4ixqovDMY



Applications OPEN 25 Nov 4pm and CLOSE 10 Dec 10pm.



To speak to our team regarding your concerns, please join our Help Desk on Telegram.#AAA2023inPH #PULPxTridemTours@pulpliveworld @happeehour pic.twitter.com/iiEWpqEFaA — Tridem Tours #AAA2023inPH (@tttridemtours) November 21, 2023

All shuttle tickets cost P950, regardless of terminal or departure. According to Tridem Tours, this price “covers all trip expenses, a care package, and complete support from the on-site staff.” Some of the listed inclusions are: point-to-point round trip shuttle seat, drinking water and pre/post-award show snacks, comprehensive passenger insurance, and customer support in different languages (English, Filipino, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese.)

They have 38 terminals around Metro Manila, Central and Northern Luzon, and Calabarzon that attendees can choose from, and three departure choices (early, mid-day, and show.)

Did you know we have terminals in these provinces? Head to https://t.co/7RnIqPyhTs right now to book your shuttle ticket to #AAA2023inPH.



Booking ends December 10, 11:59 PM PHT. pic.twitter.com/vPrss8j3zm — Tridem Tours #AAA2023inPH (@tttridemtours) December 6, 2023

Tridem Tours also noted that all shuttles will only “begin leaving the venue grounds the moment the show ends at 10 pm” and that no shuttle “will leave earlier than this time.”

Those availing of the shuttle services should also submit complete boarding requirements, including the legal consent form and medical waiver form, before they’ll be able to board the vehicle.

Meanwhile, those who don’t want to avail of the shuttle services can also apply for a parking pass, which is free-of-charge.

Vehicles that can apply for parking passes are sedans/SUVs (minimum of four passengers with AAA 2023 tickets), vans (minimum of seven passengers with AAA 2023 tickets), coasters (minimum of 15 passengers with AAA 2023 tickets), and tourist buses (minimum of 38 passengers with AAA event).

Tridem Tours emphasized that no parking passes mean no parking inside the Philippine Arena grounds. Non-parking pass holders can only proceed to Parking E, where slots are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Things to bring

PULP Live World also released a checklist of things to bring for the AAA 2023, which includes IDs, lightsticks, money, and portable charger.

Are you ready to shine at the ASIA ARTIST AWARDS 2023 on December 14 at the Philippine Arena? ✨ Check off what you've prepped and share your checklist with us! ✅#AAA2023inPH pic.twitter.com/tKsQdDUZrm — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) December 7, 2023

According to their event guidelines, professional cameras and other recording devices, such as DSLR, Go Pro, digital cameras, and iPads, are not allowed. Attendees are also advised to not bring big bags and backpacks as the only maximum bag size is 12 x 12 inches.

Outside food and drinks will also be disposed of before entering the venue, but eating and drinking is allowed as long as the food and drinks are brought from inside the arena.

Got questions about the 2023 Asia Artist Awards? 🧐 We've got you covered! We want you to have the best experience at the Philippine Arena on December 15, so here are some FAQs to address your concerns. 😉 #AAA2023inPH pic.twitter.com/RDVG1smumD — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 9, 2023

Fan gifts and letters will also not be delivered to the artists and oversized banners are not allowed inside the venue.

PULP Live World’s COO Happee Sy-Go also teased that there will be a fan zone wherein fans can do giveaways and participate in booths.

Re #AAA2023inPH FANZONE

there are currently 12 fan clubs that registered to have tents for giveaways.. they are:

Kim Seon Ho Philippines

StayC PH

Dreamcatcher Philippines

Seventeen Philippines

ALL for SKZ PH

Sung Hanbin Global

Zerose PH

ZB1 PH

TEMPEST Philippines

Ahn Hyo Seop… — LH (@happeehour) December 7, 2023

She added that other guidelines and maps will be posted. This page will be uploaded once more information is released. – Rappler.com