Very nice! SEVENTEEN’S artist-made collection to open pop-up store in Metro Manila

SEVENTEEN. The K-pop boy group is bringing their 'FOLLOW' concert tour to the Philippines.

It's budol time! The pop-up store will be open from January to February at SM City North EDSA.

MANILA, Philippines – Prepare your wallets, Carats! SEVENTEEN’S special “Artist-Made Collection” will be setting up shop in Metro Manila from January 10 to February 11, 2024 at Level 2, North Tower, SM City North EDSA, Quezon City.

📅 10th January – 11th February 2024

It will be open from 10 am to 9 pm on weekdays, and until 10 pm on weekends. The pop-up store can accommodate only a maximum of 50 persons at a time.

The store will be selling exclusive merch under the “Season 1” collection, made by select SEVENTEEN members themselves. For this round, only items made by S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, and Jun will be available, such as umbrella and glass sets, blankets, lamps, perfume, phone cases, and mini-plushies.

The 13-member K-pop group is set to perform in Bulacan’s Philippine Sports Stadium on January 13 and 14 for their FOLLOW concert. Members S.Coups and Jeonghan will not be participating. – Rappler.com