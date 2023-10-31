SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu cleared to resume activities after health-related break

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Mingyu can now resume his regular activities with SEVENTEEN after taking a health-related break to receive treatment for severe lower back pain.

MANILA, Philippines – Mingyu of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has been cleared to resume his activities with the group after having to take a short, health-related break since October 26.

The K-pop idol had to seek medical treatment for severe lower back pain, and was advised by his doctor to sit out of SEVENTEEN’s scheduled activities – causing him to miss a few music shows and a fan sign event.

On Tuesday, October 30, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Mingyu could finally return to his regular schedule.

“Following the recommendation from the medical staff, the artist took a period of rest and received necessary treatment, and we are pleased to inform you that he has recovered with surprising speed, and his physical condition has greatly improved,” the label wrote, according to a translation from Soompi.

Mingyu began participating in SEVENTEEN’s schedule of activities the same day the announcement was made.

“The company will continue to prioritize the artist’s safety above all else and ensure that he participates in SEVENTEEN’s scheduled activities always within reasonable limits, closely monitoring his health conditions,” PLEDIS Entertainment added.

The agency also thanked fans for expressing concern toward Mingyu’s health, and promised that it would ensure that they can interact with him at his healthiest state from then on.

This comes after PLEDIS Entertainment announced on October 19 that the group’s leader S.Coups would have to be absent from most of SEVENTEEN’s promotions for their latest comeback to receive treatment for his knee injury.

SEVENTEEN is currently promoting its 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, which was released on October 23.

Just recently, the group was named the first-ever K-pop act to be tapped to speak at the UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris.

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member group that debuted in May 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment with the song “Adore U.” Its members include Mingyu, S. Coups, Dino, Woozi, Wonwoo, Vernon, Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi, Joshua, The8, Jun, and Jeonghan.

The group has gone on to produce hits like “HOT,” “Mansae,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” and “Aju Nice,” to name a few. – Rappler.com