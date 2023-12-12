SEVENTEEN’s S.coups to be absent from ‘Follow’ concerts in PH 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The group's leader has been on hiatus since August after undergoing surgery for his knee injury

MANILA, Philippines – S.coups, leader of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, won’t be participating in the group’s upcoming Follow concert in the Philippines to focus on his recovery.

Local concert promoter LIVE Nation Philippines made the announcement on Tuesday, December 12, saying that it’d be difficult for the idol to participate in the show given his condition.

SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment also announced that S.coups won’t be participating in the group’s concerts in Bangkok and Macau.

S.coups has been on hiatus since August after undergoing a surgery for his knee injury.

“During the examination, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was identified in the left knee,” the agency said at the time.

In October, the label told fans that while it’s been almost two months since S.coups underwent surgery, he is still receiving post-surgery care.

“The affected area is still in a vulnerable state. Rehabilitation treatment is crucial at this stage, and he has received medical advice that it would be best to avoid any physically taxing activities for the time being,” they added.

Since then, S.coups also missed out on the group’s promotional activities for their latest album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN and their concert stops in Japan.

Following this announcement, only 12 members of SEVENTEEN will take the stage on January 13 and 14, 2024 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The January 2024 concert will mark SEVENTEEN’s first return to the country in more than a year. They had their Be The Sun in Bulacan concert in December 2022.

SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. The group is known for their hits “AJU NICE,” “Home,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Hot,” and “Super.” – Rappler.com