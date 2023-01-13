WATCH: Taeyang and Jimin ‘vibe’ together in new collab

COLLAB. Taeyang and Jimin appear together in the music video for their collaboration, 'Vibe.'

The song is Taeyang's first solo release in six years

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a K-pop crossover like no other as BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BTS’s Jimin come together for “VIBE.”

The song is Taeyang’s digital single, released under YG Entertainment’s subsidiary The Black Label on Friday, January 13, along with a music video that showcases the idols’ smooth dance moves.

The video quickly raked in over 4 million views on YouTube within five hours of its release.

“VIBE” is Taeyang’s first solo release in six years, following his 2017 album White Night. It was co-composed by him and Jimin, along with The Black Label founders Teddy and Kush, rapper Vince, and producer 24.

In an interview with NME, he hinted at a new album and more projects with other artists, saying “there will be an album in the future…and I am looking forward to collaborating with other artists in my next project.”

Meanwhile for Jimin, “VIBE” is his first official solo release since BTS announced that they would be focusing on their independent projects. – Rappler.com