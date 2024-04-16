Ticket prices, seat plan: IU’s ‘H.E.R’ in Philippine Arena

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the June show will go on sale April 28

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino Uaenas! The ticket prices and seat plan for South Korean soloist IU’s upcoming H.E.R concert in Bulacan have been released.

According to local organizer PULP Live World, ticket prices for the all-seated show are as follow:

VIP – P12,000

Lower A – P10,500

Lower B – P9,000

Lower C – P8,500

Lower D – P8,000

Lower E – P7,500

Upper A – P6,500

Upper B – P5,500

Upper C – P4,500

Upper D – P3,500

Upper E – P2,500

UAENAs! 💜 The moment we’ve eagerly awaited has finally arrived! You can now check out the seat plan for IU's 2024 H.E.R. WORLD TOUR CONCERT IN MANILA(BULACAN)! ✨



We look forward to a concert filled with sweet voices and music. See you soon! 🤩



🗓 April 28, 2024, 12PM (PST)… pic.twitter.com/PuDNHdi6zZ — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) April 14, 2024

Tickets will go on sale April 28, 12 pm through PULP Tickets’ website. As of writing, organizers have yet to announce the maximum number of tickets that can be purchased per transaction.

The one-night show will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on June 1.

The upcoming H.E.R concert will serve as IU’s return to the Philippines in over four years, following her Love, Poem concert in December 2019.

IU is best known for her songs “eight,” “Blueming,” “LILAC,” “Bbibbi,” “Good Day,” among others. – Rappler.com