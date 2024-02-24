K-pop girl group TWICE aims for top of the Billboard

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Members of the K-pop girl group TWICE pose for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, January 29, 2024.

In an interview with Reuters, the members of TWICE share that they were elated to perform as a group after focusing on solo or sub-unit activities over the last year

SEOUL, South Korea – With an upbeat new album all about love and friendship and a world tour under way, K-pop girl band TWICE has set its sights on a new high on the Billboard main chart, the group told Reuters.

The nine-member band has helped to drive the global K-pop phenomenon since its debut in 2015, propelled by cheerful songs, catchy hooks, and choreography.

TWICE released its album With YOU-th, on Friday, February 23, following an all-English language single “I Got You” early this month.

Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, January 29, 2024.

In an interview with Reuters, members of TWICE said they were elated to perform as a group after focusing on solo or sub-unit activities over the last year.

The six-track mini album and its lead single, “One Spark,” were meant to embody the passion and love the members share among themselves and with the fans, Chaeyoung said. With two other band members, Jeongyeon and Dahyun, she wrote the lyrics.

“I think this album is a collection of things that represent our youth, the friendship and special bond that glues together nine of us and that only TWICE can show,” she said.

The pre-released single, “I Got You,” had headed iTunes’ top songs chart in 41 regions, TWICE’s management JYP Entertainment Corp said, and the band aims for a higher spot on the Billboard main chart.

“I have a dream. I’ll be really happy if we score high on the Billboard, even if not Number 1,” Chaeyoung said.

TWICE has resumed its fifth world tour, performing in Mexico City and Sao Paulo this month and is set to visit Las Vegas in March. In July, the band’s members will become the first overseas female artists to play the Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan.

Like many other K-pop groups, TWICE faces tight schedules and public pressure, but “letting go of things” and strength as a group helped its members to cope, they said.

Jeongyeon also said she had taken boxing lessons to unwind.

“You need to learn to rely on the people around you, and to get help from them, not do everything alone,” Mina said. – Rappler.com