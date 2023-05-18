LOOK: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, BTS’ V reportedly holding hands in Paris

Dating rumors about the two K-pop idols have been circulating for a year now

MANILA, Philippines – BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim and BTS’ V further fueled dating rumors after they were allegedly spotted walking together in Paris, France.

French journalist Amar Taoualit uploaded a video on TikTok and Instagram stories on Wednesday, May 17, showing the two K-pop stars holding hands as they strolled along the river Seine.

Taoualit also added in the comments section that he had seen them walking with bodyguards. “The security asked me to take the images from afar and not near,” he says. “But I don’t have a confirmation if there [sic] are in a relationship or not.”

In his Instagram, Taoualit also clarified that the videos were taken on Monday, May 15. “The quality is bad because I didn’t plan to see them in front of me and I didn’t have my camera. I was walking around in Paris and so I filmed on the iPhone.”

Jennie and V had previously sparked dating rumors in December 2021, when V followed her Instagram account before eventually unfollowing the profile. While he didn’t directly address the issue, V wrote on the social platform Weverse: “Recommended by Instagram. Is there a way to get rid of this?…It’s a scary app.”

In May 2022, photos of the two K-pop idols allegedly spending a vacation on Jeju Island circulated online, with more alleged photos featuring the two continuing to spread the following months. According to Soompi, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s agency, briefly stated, “We have nothing to say [regarding this matter].” Meanwhile, BTS’ label, BIGHIT MUSIC, didn’t comment on the rumors.

As of writing, neither Jennie or V or their agencies have confirmed or denied the dating rumors. – with additional reports from Sophie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.