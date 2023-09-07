Rappler Talk Entertainment: CRAVITY on PH visit, Filipino LUVITYs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Watch the K-pop boy group as they talk about the power of Filipino LUVITYs!

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino LUVITYs had the time of their lives last August when K-pop boy group CRAVITY brought their MASTERPIECE world tour to Manila – and even paid tribute to P-pop favorites SB19 by performing the “GENTO” dance challenge onstage.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Serim, Woobin, Jungmo, Minhee, Allen, Wonjin, Taeyoung, Hyeongjun, and Seongmin sit down with Rappler to talk about the concert, the power of Filipino LUVITYs, and their upcoming mini-album Sun Seeker, which is out September 11.

Watch the interview here on Thursday, September 7, at 6 pm, or check out Rappler on Facebook and Youtube! – Rappler.com