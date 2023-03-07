Want to be a K-pop idol? YG Entertainment to hold audition in Manila 

Pre-application period is ongoing, with the on-site audition happening in April

MANILA, Philippines – From being a fan of G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, WINNER, and TREASURE to being their labelmates? Sign us up!

South Korean music company YG Entertainment announced on Tuesday, March 7, that they will hold a global audition in Manila on April 16 at ZERO Studio, Quezon City.

2023 YG GLOBAL AUDITION in Manila

[Pre-Application period]

3/7(TUE) – 4/9(SUN)

[Date/Venue]

4/16(SUN) 10AM

ZERO STUDIO

[Qualification]

Anyone Born between 2004~2012

⠀ pic.twitter.com/licC34mxGX — YG TRAINEES (@YGTRAINEEES) March 7, 2023

The auditions are open to aspiring idols born between 2004 and 2012. They should only choose one category from the following: vocal, rap, dance, and appearance.

Those auditioning for the vocal and rap categories should sing one song within a minute without music, while dance applicants can perform one song within a minute with music. Dance applicants must bring their own music through their cell phone.

Pre-application period will run from March 7 to April 9. Aspirants should send in their applications online via https://linktr.ee/ygaudition. Those who send in their application forms during the pre-application will receive an email on April 12 about their individual audition time for April 16.

On-site applications will also be available during the audition day, but auditionees should sign up in person at the venue before 2 pm.

Known as one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea, YG Entertainment is home to global artists like Sechs Kies, BIGBANG, Akdong Musician, WINNER, BLACKPINK, and TREASURE. Their former artists include Epik High, 2NE1, and iKON. – Rappler.com