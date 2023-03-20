Korean singer SE7EN, actress Lee Da-hae to wed in May 

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean celebrity couple, singer SE7EN and actress Lee Da-hae, are set to tie the knot after eight years of dating.

The two stars made the announcement on Monday, March 20, through their respective Instagram accounts.

“I promised marriage on May 6 with my girlfriend Lee Da-hae who has been with me through the ups and downs and has always embraced my lacking self with love for the past eight years,” SE7EN wrote, according to a translation by entertainment site Soompi.

The singer continued that as “the head of a household and as a husband, [he] will live more maturely with a greater sense of responsibility.”

Lee, meanwhile, shared photos from their pre-nup shoot, saying that they’ve promised “to develop [their] long-time relationship into marriage.”

“I’m still more used to calling him my boyfriend, but I will become a good wife who gives much strength and is more considerate to this person who has reliably protected my side and given me great happiness and who will now become my partner forever,” she continued.

The couple began dating back in 2015 and officially confirmed their relationship in 2016.

Born Choi Dong-wook, SE7EN made his debut as a soloist in 2003 under YG Entertainment. His hit songs include “When I Can’t Sing,” “Come Back to Me,” “Better Together,” and “Tattoo.”

Lee, meanwhile, is best known for starring in the series My Girl, Green Rose, and The Slave Hunters. – Rappler.com