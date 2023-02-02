[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Alamat

MANILA, Philippines – It’s P-pop week on Rappler Live Jam and Alamat is taking over the stage!

The six-member boy group is made up of members from all over the Philippines: Tomas from Albay, Taneo from Kalinga, Alas from Davao City, Jao from Pampanga, Mo from Zambales, and R-Ji from Eastern Samar.

The group debuted in February 2021 and since then, they have become known for highlighting Filipino culture in their music and their aesthetic. They sing in seven different Filipino languages representing their hometowns: Tagalog, Ilokano, Kapampangan, Cebuano, Hiligaynon, Waray-Waray, and Bikolano.

Their debut single, “Kbye” debuted at #2 on the Billboard Next Big Sound chart. It was followed by other singles such as “Porque,” “ABKD,” “ILY ILY” and “Aswang,” – the latter two part of their debut EP Pasulong.

Catch the group as they perform songs from Pasulong and talk about their music on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, February 2.