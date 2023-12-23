[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: FORTEnors

Catch these 'The Voice Generations' semi-finalists for a very special Christmas edition of Live Jam!

MANILA, Philippines – All-male vocal group the FORTEnors will be showing off their musical chops on the Rappler Live Jam stage!

The boys managed to reach the semi-finals of the latest season of The Voice Generations under Coach Stell of SB19, and now, Jenmai de Asis, Johann Enriquez, Richard Supat, Christian Nagano, Dave Gasataya would like to bring the Christmas cheer to Rappler viewers with a special holiday episode of Live Jam.

Catch the FORTEnors as they perform on Rappler Live Jam on December 23 at 8 pm. Watch here or head over to Rappler’s Facebook or Youtube. – Rappler.com