[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Leah Halili

Our weekly music sessions mellow down with The Ransom Collective’s bassist

MANILA, Philippines – Leah Halili is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

Leah rose to fame as bassist and vocalist of indie-folk band The Ransom Collective, performing for crowds all over the Philippines and abroad.

Before and throughout the pandemic, she spent more time writing her own music for her own solo project.

She is currently working on her solo EP, eyeing a release by the end of the 2023.

Get to know Leah as a solo artist and tune in to Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, February 9.