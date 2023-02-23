[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Ace Banzuelo

MANILA, Philippines – Ace Banzuelo is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The self-taught singer-songwriter may not have grown up in a musical family, but he started singing and performing for crowds since he was four years old.

He later learned how to produce music and carried his passion for it all the way into high school, where he created various videos for his school’s multimedia group.

When he was 17, he won a local songwriting competition in Laguna, expanding the audience for his music. Since signing with major record label Sony Music Philippines, he’s become known for hits such as “Muli,” “Malayo,” and “Himala.”

Last February 17, he released his latest single “Tadhana,” a song about making an intense connection with someone.

Catch Ace as he performs at Rappler HQ on Thursday, February 23.