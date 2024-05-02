[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Alex Bruce

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The young Filipina rapper will be bringing her feisty energy to the stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Teen OPM sensation Alex Bruce is briniging her feisty rap verses and bass-heavy hiphop tracks to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, May 2!

The young Filipina rapper is set to perform her three hit singles, starting with “SWOOSH,” which is her ode to NIKE’s iconic “Just Do It!” motto, encapsulating her determination, self-belief, and drive in seizing the moment. She is also performing “BLING,” which she collaborated on with O Side Mafia’s Costa Cashman.

“BLING” is the follow-up to 2023’s “Betty Bruce,” an empowering, high-octane single about the importance of a woman’s self-worth and womanhood.

