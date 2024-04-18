[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Any Name’s Okay

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The five-piece band brings its unique, fresh sound to the Rappler Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Alternative pop band Any Name’s Okay is the latest music act to bring its fresh sound to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, April 18!

With Sofia Abrogar on vocals, Renzo Lumanog on rhythm guitar and vocals, Juan Lada on bass, Anton Atienza on guitar and Arvin Olete on drums, Any Name’s Okay made its foray into the Filipino indie music scene in 2017.

Throughout its seven-year stint in the world of local music so far, Any Name’s Okay has also produced two EPs, All I Feel and See and Leaving Home, alongside numerous hit singles.

The five-piece band is set to perform the tracks “Clouds,” “Yugto,” “Tabing Dagat,” and “Cobalt Blue.”

Catch Any Name’s Okay on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com