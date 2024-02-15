[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Apoc

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Apoc will be rocking the mic on the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, February 15! This will be the Pinoy rapper’s first time performing solo on the stage.

Having been in the underground rap industry for two decades, Apoc solidified his position as one of the most iconic overall emcees yet. From starting in rap group Heavenly Host and briefly working with indie label AMPON, Apoc began making his own name with Kampo Teroritmo, a collective with Batas.

The rapper-songwriter and producer known for his aggressive delivery and punchlines joined Uprising in 2016. Apoc’s debut LP Loob ng Kabaong was released in 2017, followed by his second full-length second album Kampilan that came out last November.

