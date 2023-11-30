[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Bandido

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The alternative rock band is ready to rock out on the Rappler Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready to rock out with Bandido for tonight’s Live Jam episode on the Rappler stage!

Bandido is an alternative rock band Based in Sta. Mesa, comprised of students from PUP Manila. The group has Abel Muriel as vocalist, JB Halili as drummer, and Kenneth Eufracio and Daniel Armedilla as guitarists. Inspired by Filipino rock bands of the 1990s, the group has been producing music within that distinct Pinoy rock sound.

The group had their first release in 2018 with self-titled EP Bandido, exploring themes of class struggle, media propaganda, and extrajudicial killings. They ventured into the genre elements of blues and folk for their soundtrack in Walang Kasarian Ang Digmang Bayan, a 2020 movie directed by Jay Altarejos.

Fans and listeners alike can anticipate Bandido’s first full-length album From Stop N Shop with Love this December. Bookmark this page or visit youtube.com/rappler to rock out with the band! – Rappler.com