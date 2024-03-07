[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Cast of Sandbox’s ‘Spelling Bee’ musical

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The talented cast of the hit one-of-a-kind interactive comedy musical will be performing on the Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Ready to spell and sing your heart out? The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is heading to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, March 7!

The talented and young cast of The Sandbox Collective’s one-of-a-kind interactive comedy musical will be performing a series of songs from the hit musical, which tackles the joys and pains of growing up and healing your inner child.

The Spelling Bee cast members lending their theater prowess to the Rappler stage are AC Bonifacio, who plays Marcy Park; Ron Balgos, who plays William Barfée; Krystal Brimner, who plays Olive Ostrovsky; and Jordan Andrews, who plays Mitch Mahoney.

Make sure to catch the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com