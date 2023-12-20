[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Christian Bautista

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The singer-actor, who celebrates his 20th year in the music industry in 2023, graces the Live Jam stage for a very special Christmas episode!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to be a very merry Christmas at the Rappler HQ with Christian Bautista!

The singer-actor, who celebrates his 20th year in the music industry in 2023, graces the Live Jam stage for a very special Christmas episode. Along with his latest single, “You Are Everything,” Christian will be treating viewers to heartwarming holiday hits and more!

Don’t miss Christian Bautista as he brings the Christmas cheer on Thursday, December 21, 8 pm! Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler. – Rappler.com