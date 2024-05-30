[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Daniel Paringit

MANILA, Philippines – Rising solo artist Daniel Paringit will be the latest to grace the Rappler Live Jam stage with his fresh indie-pop sound on Thursday, May 30!

Paringit made his foray into the music industry in 2015 by forming a band with his college friends. In 2021, he began releasing his own music on online platforms, and has since become known for his catchy tracks like “Walang Hangganan,” “Sayo,” and “Wag Kang Ganyan.”

Just this April, the soloist dropped his latest single “Dinggin,” which was inspired by the classmate he had been crushing on when he was in college.

Be sure to catch Daniel Paringit on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to Rappler’s YouTube channel! – Rappler.com