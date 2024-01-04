[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: DEMI

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Start 2024 right with DEMI’s smooth and soothing vibes! The independent R&B artist will be gracing the Rappler Live Jam stage for the first time on Thursday, January 4.

Influenced by female R&B powerhouses like Kiana Lede, Kehlani, UMI, and more, DEMI naturally turned to making Filipino R&B music. She has been listening to R&B and rap music from the Philippines and abroad since she was a teenager. Her musical identity is defined by the fusion of her local and international tastes, as seen in her Tagalog-English R&B jams.

R&B fans and listeners can tune in as DEMI performs her songs “She Knows,” “Pakundangan,” and “homebody” for tonight’s Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Watch here or head over to Rappler’s Facebook or Youtube! – Rappler.com