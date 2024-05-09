[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Edwin Hurry Jr.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Edwin Hurry Jr., the singer-songwriter and the content creator behind the viral 'Harana Pranks,' is ready to serenade audiences on the Rappler Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Harana Prank lovers, this one’s for you! Budding singer-songwriter and content creator Edwin Hurry Jr. is bringing his irresistible vocals to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, May 9!

Edwin Hurry Jr. started out as a YouTube content creator, posting covers of popular songs and making waves with his viral Harana Pranks, where he would sing for the strangers he gets paired with on OmeTV.

In November 2023, he officially made his debut as a recording artist with his own rendition of Ariel Rivera’s “Sana Ngayong Pasko” – just in time for the holidays.

Just recently, he dropped his latest single “Dito Ka Lang,” which tackles the stage of a relationship where an individual asks a partner to stay so they can weather through challenges hand in hand as a couple.

Make sure to catch Edwin Hurry Jr. on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm.