[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Ena Mori

Catch the unique sound of Japanese-Filipino musician Ena Mori on the Live Jam stage for the first time!

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese-Filipino singer-songwriter Ena Mori is hitting the Rappler Live Jam stage for the first time on Thursday, December 14!

The enigmatic and quirky pop artist has seen rapid musical success after the critically-acclaimed release of her debut album DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE! in August 2022, which landed at the top spot of NME Asia’s Best Albums in 2022 list.

Aside from her distinct visuals and unconventional sonic style, Ena Mori has also been hailed for her album’s colorful, complex pop instrumentals and vulnerable lyricism, as she details everything from heartbreak to her struggles with self-love.

Catch Ena Mori’s unique and dynamic sound on the Rappler Live Jam stage! Bookmark this page or visit youtube.com/rappler. – Rappler.com

