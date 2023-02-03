[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Felip

Felip performs at Rappler HQ fresh from the release of his debut EP 'COM.PLEX'

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler Live Jam’s P-pop boy week continues as Felip takes the stage.

Rising to fame as SB19’s Ken, Felip became the first out of the showstopping boy group to launch his solo career. He released his debut single “Palayo” in September 2021, followed by “Bulan” in May 2022.

After a landmark year for SB19 in 2022, which included the group’s first world tour, Felip put his solo project at the forefront again, releasing his six-track debut EP COM.PLEX on February 3.

The EP introduces Felip as an artist in his own right, and features his own musical experiments. With lyrics in English and Bisaya, the record spotlights Felip’s proud Bisaya heritage and his own personal journey of self-discovery.

