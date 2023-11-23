[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: G22

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Catch AJ, Alfea, and Jaz on the Rappler Live Jam stage for the first time!

MANILA, Philippines – Another win for P-pop fans! Girl group G22 hits the Rappler HQ stage for the first time for Thursday, November 23’s Rappler Live Jam episode.

G22 is a trio from Cornerstone Entertainment composed of AJ, Alfea, and Jaz. They released their first single “BANG!” in February 2022 and have since released a variety of pop, EDM, and dance-pop singles since then.

“P-Pop’s Female Alphas” will be putting out banger performances of their songs “BANG!,” “Boomerang,” and “LOKA” — the latter being part of the Shake, Rattle & Roll’s Extreme soundtrack. They will also be covering Dionela’s “Musika.”

Bullets (fans of G22), mark your calendars today to stay tuned to G22’s debut on Rappler’s Live Jam stage! Bookmark this page or visit youtube.com/rappler. – Rappler.com