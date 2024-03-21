[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: HEY JUNE!

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The young trio are bringing their rock and synth-infused sounds to the stage!

MANILA, Philippines – OPM band HEY JUNE! is bringing their rock and synth-infused sounds to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, March 21!

The young musicians are celebrating the release of their debut album Curiosity Killed the Cat, which brings a fresh and youthful sound to the OPM scene, paired with relatable lyrics about life and their emotions that they want to “acknowledge and release.” Through their music, they want explore their anger, confusion, frustrations, and hope for the future.

The rock-pop trio was formed in 2021, and is composed of Jim Mase (vocals, guitars, and synth), Coey Ballesteros (bass and backup vocals), and Aci Fodra (drums). They will be performing four songs: “Biglang Taob,” “Lasik,” “Asan Ang Gana Ko”, and “Panahon.”

Tune in to Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm to watch HEY JUNE! perform. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com