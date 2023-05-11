[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Ica Frias

Catch the up-and-coming singer-songwriter as she performs at Rappler HQ

MANILA, Philippines – Ica Frias is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

Ica has been singing since she was five years old, performing everywhere from her local church to food parks.

Like a lot of musicians, she started out by singing acoustic covers, before eventually writing her own songs.

She released her debut single, the hugot anthem “Ayoko Na,” in January, followed by her latest release, “Sabihin Mo Na” in March.

Get to know Ica as she takes the stage on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, May 11.