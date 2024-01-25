[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Janine

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Rising Pinoy pop artist Janine Teñoso will be serenading the Rappler Live Jam crowd onstage for the first time on Thursday, January 25!

The singer-songwriter began her rise to OPM fame after debuting in 2016 with single “Fall,” followed by viral covers of “214” and “Di Na Muli.” Her first EP Kwento Sa Silid housed her hit collab single with Arthur Nery called “Pelikula,” a retro, easygoing song which she co-wrote with him.

Janine – known for her poignant songwriting skills and angelic yet powerful voice – lends both her talents to various Filipino film soundtracks, as well as to her latest singles “LARO,” “Hulaan,” and “Sandig.” Sandig is a Tagalog word that means “to lean on,” creating an emotional track about finding someone to spend your life with forever.

