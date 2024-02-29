[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Jason Dhakal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Contemporary queer singer-songwriter Jason Dhakal will be the latest artist to take his heavenly vocals to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, February 29!

Widely known for his R&B sound, Dhakal made his debut in 2018 with the six-track EP Night In alongside artist-producer dot.jaime. In 2020, he also co-produced his album lovesound with local composer LUSTBASS.

Since then, the singer-songwriter has come to be celebrated for hits like “Body & Soul,” “Lifetime (Dimension)” with Indonesian artist Kara Chenoa, as well as his now-viral rendition of Sitti’s hit song “Para Sa Akin.”

Be sure to catch Jason Dhakal on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm.