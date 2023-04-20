[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Jason Dy

The crooner is returning to the show with new music

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Dy is heading back to the Live Jam stage!

The singer-songwriter rose to fame after winning the second season of The Voice of the Philippines.

He went on to release several albums, including his eponymous 2015 album, which received a gold record from MCA Music. He also became a regular performer on the Sunday variety show ASAP.

He released his latest single “Ulit-Ulit” in March – the same day as his eighth showbiz anniversary. The song is a dance-pop track laced with disco, something new for the artist, who is known for his powerful ballads.

