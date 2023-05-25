[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Jeremy G

MANILA, Philippines – Jeremy G is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

Raised in California, Jeremy was introduced to music by his father, and later trained under Grammy Award-winning arranger Jarrett Johnson. He also joined the esteemed Saugus High School Choir.

He rose to fame on The Voice Teens Philippines season 1, where he emerged as the grand finalist under the team of Sharon Cuneta. Following his victory, he became a mainstay performer on ASAP Natin ‘To, and also worked as a host, actor, ramp model, and brand endorser.

His singles include “Sa’Yo,” “Kahit Na Masungit,” and his self-composed and co-produced track “someday,” which was followed by the release of his five-track debut EP, maybe forever.

Catch Jeremy as he performs on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, May 25. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com