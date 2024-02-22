[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Jikamarie

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Filipina act who opened for Coldplay's January concert is heading to the Rappler Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Breakout OPM artist Jikamarie will be bringing her hit pop and R&B sounds to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, February 22!

The solo Filipina act recently opened for Coldplay’s Philippine Arena concert last January. She is behind the viral, chart-topping R&B hit “lutang,” and singles “Hinahanap-Hanap,” “Lito,” and “Halimaw.”

She just released her debut EP L0VER G!RL in early 2024, which touches on the joys and pains of love, all while showcasing her favorite genres of R&B, alternative pop, and dream-pop. Through her dreamy music, she wishes to convey the sentiments of one’s varying encounters with love, mental and emotional challenges, and the challenges of youth.

Make sure to catch Jikamarie on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com