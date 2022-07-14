[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Jonn Walter for Tugatog Filipino Music Festival

MANILA, Philippines – Jonn Walter is guesting on Rappler Live Jam ahead of his performance at the Tugatog Filipino Music Festival!

Jonn is a singer-songwriter from Leyte. He signed with Viva Records at age 18, fronting the alternative pop-rock band Down By 18.

The band would go on to release chart-topping song “Piring” and earn a nomination at the 2019 PMPC Music Awards.

Jonn decided to go solo in 2022, signing with Ant Savvy Artist Management. He is set to perform at the Tugatog Filipino Music Festival on July 15, after also composing the festival’s anthem, “Tugatog.”

Catch Jonn as he talks about making music and writing the "Tugatog" anthem on this Rappler Live Jam from home on Thursday, July 14.