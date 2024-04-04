[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Jose Miguel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

An old soul living in the new, rising OPM artist Jose Miguel is serenading the Rappler Live Jam crowd!

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino singer-songwriter Jose Miguel is bringing his jazz, folk, and big band-inspired sounds to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, April 4!

Drawing inspiration from musical legends Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, he hopes to bring back the bewitching verses of the ’60s, its jazz standards, and big band music, while infusing them with his own modern sound.

The rising soloist just released his first album 5 Star Overthinker in February, featuring 10 tracks influenced by the authenticity and soul that is unique to his favorite legendary old-fashioned era. He will be playing four songs from his album, namely “Latest Flame,” “5 star overthinker,” “Free,” and “Love is you.”

He last took center stage on March 9 at the Wanderland Music & Arts Festival, and was even invited to sing alongside Jack Johnson for his hit song “Banana Pancakes.”

Catch Jose Miguel on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com