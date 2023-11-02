[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Leanne and Naara

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Catch the soul duo performing their latest single and many more!

MANILA, Philippines – Soul duo Leanne and Naara are bringing their brand of easy-listening tunes to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, November 2!

Their latest single, “Di Na Babalik,” tells the story of a deteriorating relationship. According to the artists, it is “a call for clarity and for closure from an emotionally distant partner, all in the hopes that the healing process may begin.”

Catch these smooth vocalists perform this song and many more!