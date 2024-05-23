[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Leona

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The pop-rock OPM band from Bulacan is rocking out on the Rappler stage tonight!

MANILA, Philippines – Bulacan-based, pop-rock OPM band Leona will be rocking out on the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, May 23.

The five-member group is comprised of Ken Tiongson (vocalist/rhythm guitarist), Faith Angelyn Garcia (vocalist), Clyde Manuel Amoranto (lead guitarist), Jake Lorenz Nicolas (drummer), and John Ace Lorenzo Gatuz (bassist).

Known for their soulful vocals, catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and creative energy, Leona is set to perform four of their hit songs for their fans. Among them is their latest spirited single “Kahit Saan,” followed by “Lara,” “Oras,” and “Nag-iisa.”

Make sure to catch Leona on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com