[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Cast of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

The star-studded cast of The Sandbox Collective's dark comedy musical is taking on the Rappler stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Comedy and horror excitedly intertwine as the talented cast of The Sandbox Collective’s Little Shop of Horrors: A Bloodthirsty Musical Comedy takes on the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, June 6!

The star-studded musical is composed of It’s Showtime’s Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon who plays Aubrey; King of Acoustic Pop Nyoy Volante as Seymour and the Urchins; Mikee Baskiñas; Abi Sulit; and Paula Paguio. It is based on the 1960s cult classic about hopeless romantic Seymour and his flesh-eating plant named Aubrey II.

With the help of musical director Ejay Yatco, the group will be singing a snippet of “Little Shops of Horrors,” as well as their renditions of “Suddenly Seymour,” “Somewhere That’s Green,” and “Da Doo.”

Off-Broadway’s longest-running musical Little Shop of Horrors‘ music and lyrics are written by Disney legends Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast). It first premiered in 1982.

Be sure to sing along with the cast by tuning in to http://www.youtube.com/rappler!