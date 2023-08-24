[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Lola Amour

LIVE

Catch the band perform their top hits and more

MANILA, Philippines – Tune in as Lola Amour takes the Rappler Live Jam stage!

The Filipino band is composed of members Pio Dumayas, Raymond King, Raffy Perez, David Yuhico, Zoe Gonzales, Manu Dumayas, Jeff Abueg, and Angelo Mesina.

Born from the merging of two rival high school bands, Lola Amour has been performing together since 2013.

After performing at the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival, they released their first EP Don’t Look Back. They have since released singles including their top songs “Fallen” and “Pwede Ba.”

In June, they released their latest single “Raining in Manila,” a viral hit featuring the band’s fresh and colorful sound. Catch Lola Amour as they perform on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, August 24! Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler. – Rappler.com