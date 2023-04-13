[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: No Lore

MANILA, Philippines – No Lore is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The alt-pop duo is made up of siblings Tita Halaman and Jerald Juatco, who are both visual artists. Tita is a painter whose works have been exhibited at Galerie Roberto and Salcedo Auctions, while Jerald is a multimedia designer who has worked on marketing and branding for the Dubai Opera.

The two started out in the music scene by playing with other bands, but eventually, they decided to make their own music under No Lore.

Even as musicians, their art takes center stage, writing songs based on their paintings. They’ve released several singles, including “Simula Ngayon,” “Papatungo,” and “Lou,” and an EP, Outlines, which came out in November 2022.

Get to know the duo as they share their music on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, April 13! Bookmark this page or head over to facebook.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com