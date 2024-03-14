Live Jam
[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: O SIDE MAFIA
Hip-hip trio Costa Cashman, Madman Stan, and Gee Exclsv are bringing their sick verses to the Rappler stage!

MANILA, Philippines – The rap rascals of O SIDE MAFIA are bringing their sick verses and smooth hooks to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, March 14!

The hip-hop trio composed of Costa Cashman, Madman Stan, and Gee Exclsv will be performing their latest catchy, percussion-heavy track “Get Low” – which debuted in December last year – as well as other songs “My Thang (Go Getta 2) and “O Getta.”

O SIDE MAFIA comes from the nickname “O Side,” which is a street in Malate, Manila close to their hearts. The group began releasing videos in 2020, and proceeded to explore their different musical styles throughout the pandemic. Eventually, O SIDE MAFIA solidified their Bay Area-inspired music with an “angsty vibe,” utilizing “ominous bells, growling bass, and grimy vocal delivery.” They describe their trap metal style as similar to New York’s City Morgue.

Catch O SIDE MAFIA on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler– Rappler.com

