[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: PABLO

MANILA, Philippines – SB19’s PABLO and his brother JOSUE will be dominating the Rappler Live Jam stage for the first time on Thursday, February 8!

PABLO carries many roles to his talented solo name – singer, rapper, dancer, songwriter, and producer – and he is also the vocalist, creative director, and leader of global P-pop sensation SB19. The P-pop star also performs with his brother JOSUE under the duo RADKIDZ.

PABLO is set to perform his solo debut single “La Luna,” a song he wrote and produced about embracing oneself fully and tuning out society’s unrealistic standards. He and JOSUE will also be performing “Determinado,” which they co-produced. “Akala” will also be on the queue, which is a track PABLO said is “easy to listen to and sing along to, just like how it is when friends gather and sing together.”

PABLO will perform on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm.