[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Paolo Sandejas

The singer-songwriter’s most recent claim to fame was when BTS’ V sang his song 'Sorry' in a vlog

MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Sandejas is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The singer-songwriter’s most recent claim to fame was when BTS’ V sang his song “Sorry” in a vlog.

Before that, released hit singles such as “My Girl,” “After Hours,” and “Sway” – which counts over 3 million streams on Spotify alone.

Paolo dropped his debut EP Purple Afternoon in 2020. In 2022, he released the official music videos of his singles “Dad Jeans” and “Different Shade of Blue.”

He is also set to open for Oh Wonder’s upcoming concert on September 27.

Catch Paolo as he performs on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, September 22. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com