[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: The cast of PETA’s ‘Walang Aray’

MANILA, Philippines –The cast of PETA’s ongoing comedy musical Walang Aray is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

Set during the Spanish occupation, Walang Aray tells the story of the free-wheeling Tenyong and zarzuela star Julia, whose relationship is known only to them and their best friends Monica and Lucas.

The two are separated when Tenyong joins the Katipunan to fight Spanish forces, while Julia is forced into an arranged marriage.

The play was originally written in 2007 by playwright Rody Vera, based on the 1898 zarzuela Walang Sugat.

It is top-billed by Star Magic loveteam KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, who alternate with Gio Gahol, Jon Abella, Marynor Madamesila, and Shaira Opsimar in the roles of Tenyong and Julia.

The cast also features PETA artists Jarred Jaicten, Bene Manaois, Kiki Baento, Carlon Josol Matobato, Gie Onida, Norbs Portales, Neomi Gonzales, Johnnie Moran, Yeyin de la Cruz, Ayla Garcia, Ada Tayao, Tom Bienvenida, Donn Boco, and Gerard Dy, with Gardo Exconde and Csairus Habla as the swings.

The show opened on February 17 at the PETA Theater Center and will run until May 14.

In between shows, leads Marynor, Gio, and Jon, along with ensemble cast members Gerard, Yeyin, Ayla, and Tom are guesting on Live Jam on Thursday, March 2, to talk about the play and perform a few songs from the show.

– Rappler.com