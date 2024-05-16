[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Railkid and Six The Northstar

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Hip-hop emcee Railkid and producer Six The Northstar are bringing their sick verses to the Rappler stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino hip-hop lovers, this one’s for you! Hip-hop emcee Railkid and producer Six the Northstar will be rocking the mic on the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, May 16.

Hailing from Manila, Railkid started his stint as a hip-hop emcee in 2013. He released his first project Kahon mula sa Bodega in August 2021 and contributed to the formation of “Longhaul Global Communications,” a hip-hop collective composed of emcees and called producers.

Meanwhile, Six The Northstar is a producer from Quezon City known for his hip-hop soundscapes, which is an amalgamation of soul, funk and electronic sounds. Aside from Railkid, he has been collaborating with other Filipino artists such as Eli, crwn, MDK, and Plazma.

In November 2023, the two released their collaborative album Anim na Mukha.

Make sure to catch Railkid and Six the Northstar on Rappler Live Jam Thursday, May 16, 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com