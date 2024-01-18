[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: ‘Pingkian: Isang Musikal’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The star-studded cast of Tanghalang Pilipino's 'Pingkian: Isang Musikal' will be performing on Rappler Live Jam!

MANILA, Philippines – The star-studded cast of Tanghalang Pilipino’s Pingkian: Isang Musikal is bringing the energy to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, January 18!

Pingkian: Isang Musikal – written by Juan Ekis, directed by Jenny Jamora, and composed by Ejay Yatco – is a full-length historical musical about the ups and downs of Emilio Jacinto’s life as a leader, showing the complicated path to freedom as the Philippine revolution ends and the Philippine-American war begins.

Among the cast members performing on Live Jam are Vic Robinson, who stars as Emilio Jacinto (Pingkian); Gab Pangilinan who plays his wife Catalina de Jesus; Bituin Escalante who plays Josefa Dizon; Kakki Teodoro who plays Jose Rizal; and Paw Castillo who plays Andres Bonifacio.

The cast will be performing the songs “Nasa Loob ang Himagsikan,” “Sapat Ba Ang Mga Salita,” “Ang Ating Ipinaglalaban,” and “Ikaw Ang Liwanag.”

Pingkian: Isang Musikal will run from March 1 to 24, 2024 at The Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez or the new CCP Black Box Theater. Shows will be on Fridays (8 pm), Saturdays (3 pm and 8 pm), and Sundays (8 pm). Tickets are available through Ticket2Me and TicketWorld.

Pingkian cast on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm.